Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Soviet-era Bolshoi Theater opera star Alexander Vedernikov passes away at 90

Society & Culture
January 09, 21:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Soviet-era opera star, former Bolshoi Theater soloist Alexander Vedernikov has died at the age of 90

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexander Konkov/TASS

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Soviet-era opera star, former Bolshoi Theater soloist Alexander Vedernikov has died at the age of 90, Katerina Novikova, a Bolshoi Theater spokeswoman, told TASS on Tuesday.

Gallery
18 photo
© Nikolai Malyshev/Fotokhronika TASS

Russia's Bolshoi Theater celebrates 240th anniversary

"We learned about the death of Alexander Filippovich Vedernikov from his son, conductor Alexander Alexandrovich Vedernikov," she said.

Alexander Vedernikov, Sr. was born on December 23, 1927 in the village of Mokinino in the Kirov region, northeast of European Russia. After he graduated from the Moscow Conservatory in 1955, he was soloist of the Leningrad Kirov Theater of Opera and Ballet (now Mariinsky Theater in St. Petersburg).

In 1958, Alexander Vedernikov joined the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow to work as a soloist (bass) till 1990. In 2006-2009, he was vocalism consultant at the Bolshoi Theater. Since 2008, he has been artistic director of the Moscow-based Russkaya Opera theater.

Over his artistic life, he toured extensively abroad, with an internship at Italy’ La Scala. His discography includes more than 30 albums.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Time-honored Orthodox Christmas customs: carolling and fortune telling
15
This week in photos: The Trumps take kids' calls, Chile's Santa and the Christmas spirit
10
World gears up for New Year celebrations
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense Ministry: US plane spotted near Hmeymim during terror attack on Russian facilities
2
Turkey summons Russian ambassador over ceasefire violation in Syria’s Idlib — source
3
Drones attacking Russian bases in Syria launched from Idlib de-escalation zone
4
Embassy slams US attempts to exert pressure on Russia amid upcoming polls as unacceptable
5
Russia has adjusted to current oil price, economic growth expected at 1.8% in 2018-2020
6
Experts: Militants may use explosive-stuffed boats to attack Russian warships in Syria
7
Kremlin comments on drone attack against Russian base in Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама