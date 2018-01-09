Passenger bus overturns in Russia’s Stavropol region injuring four

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Four people have been injured in a bus accident in Russia’s southern Stavropol region, an emergency source told TASS.

"An Ikarus bus travelling to Derbent ran off the road and overturned," the source said, adding that "out of 18 people onboard, four suffered injuries."

The injured were taken to hospital, while others continued their journey to Derbent on another bus.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

The regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said in a statement on its website that the first accident report had come in at 17:07.

"The driver lost control of the bus allowing it to run off the road. Several people were injured. Six personnel of the Emergencies Ministry and two pieces of equipment were involved in dealing with the aftermath of the accident," the statement reads.