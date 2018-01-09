Controversial US photographer’s exhibition in Moscow extended for five more days

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. The Moscow exhibition of controversial US photographer Jock Sturges has been prolonged for five more days, till January 13, Kristina Besstrashnova, a spokesperson for the Moscow-based Lumiere Brothers Photography Center, told TASS on Tuesday.

"We are prolonging the exhibition till January 13 over its popularity among Muscovites. There were very many guests during the holidays and we have decided to extend it to give a chance to see it to those who was not able to do it during the holidays," she said, adding that exact number of visitors would be made public in a couple of days.

Without Embarrassment 2.0 exhibition, offering a retrospective view of works of Jock Sturges, known for his photos of teenage nudity, opened at the Lumiere Brothers Photography Center on December 8, 2017 and was to close on January 8, 2018.

The controversial project was to be demonstrated in Moscow in 2016. The exhibition was opened on September 8, 2016 to be shut on September 25 after activists of the Officer of Russia group had blocked the entrance to the exhibition hall over allegations of child pornography.

Back then, Russian children’s ombudswoman Anna Kuznetsova requested the prosecutor general’s office looked into the case. A year after, according to the exhibition’s press service, experts arrived at a conclusion that there were no signs of child pornography-related crimes and the naturist photos demonstrated at the exhibition were of high artistic value.