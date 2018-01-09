Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian theoretical physicist Yevgeny Avrorin passes away at 85

Society & Culture
January 09, 15:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Born in Leningrad in 1932, Yevgeny Avrorin was a recipient of numerous Soviet and Russian awards for his contribution to developing nuclear weapons

Yevgeny Avrorin

Yevgeny Avrorin

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Theoretical physicist, member of the Russian Academy of Sciences and Honorary Scientific Supervisor at the Russian Federal Nuclear Center located in Snezhinsk, in the Chelyabinsk Region, Yevgeny Avrorin died overnight to Tuesday at the age of 85, a source at the research center informed TASS.

"Honorary Scientific Supervisor of the Zababakhin Russian Research Institute of Technical Physics Yevgeny Nikolayevich Avrorin passed away last night," the source said, adding that the ceremony to bid final farewell to the scientist would be held on Friday in Snezhinsk.

Born in Leningrad in 1932, Avrorin was a recipient of numerous Soviet and Russian awards for his contribution to developing nuclear weapons, including the Order For Services to the Fatherland of the 3rd and 2nd degrees (1999 and 2006 respectively) and the Kurchatov Gold Medal (2013). In 2012, he received the national scientific Demidov Prize awarded annually to members of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

