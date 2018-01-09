Kamchatka's biggest volcano belches out column of ash 6 km tall

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, January 9. /TASS/. Klyuchevskoy, the tallest active volcano in Asia belched out a column of gas and vapor to the altitude of 6 km above sea level, the Kamchatka affiliation of the Geophysical Service on Tuesday reporting to the Russian Academy of Sciences said.

"The Klyuchevskoy volcano belched out a column of gas and vapor containing ash to the altitude of 6 km above sea level," a spokeswoman for the service told TASS. "The event was recorded by visual means. The trail dissipated towards the southwest."

Experts at the Kamchatka branch of the Ministry for Emergency Situations said, on their part, there are no populated localities in the area where the trail dispersed.

Klyuchevskoy, also known as Klyuchevskaya Sopka, has the height of 4,750 meters. It is one of the most active volcanoes in Kamchatka. Following an eruption that occurred in 2016, up to ten streams of lava could be seen moving down its slopes.

The nearest populated locality, Klyuchi township, is located 30 km away from the foothills of the volcano. Ash falls out there during eruptions quite frequently.

Klyuchevskoy’s main crater has a diameter of 700 m and is about 7,000 years old.