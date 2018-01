MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. The box office of the Russian film Going Vertical, which was released on December 28, 2017, has exceeded 1.267 bln rubles ($22 mln), according to preliminary estimates provided by the Russian Cinema Fund`s analytics (RCFA).

A total of 424,900 people viewed the film based on real events that occurred in 1972 Olympic Games in Munich during New Year holidays. The film directed by Anton Megerdichev focuses on a legendary final battle between USSR and US basketball teams.