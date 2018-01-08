'Three Billboards,' ‘Lady Bird’ triumph at Golden Globes

NEW YORK, January 8. /TASS/. "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," a comic drama by British playwright Martin McDonagh and "Lady Bird" directed by American Greta Gerwig made a major triumph at the 75th ceremony of the Golden Globe awards.

The annual award bestowed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association ranks second after the Oscars due on March 4.

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" won the Golden Globe award for best movie drama. The movie was the most awarded film of the show, also winning best actress (drama), best screenplay and best supporting actor.

The movie earlier won the prize for best screenplay at the 74th Venice Film Festival.

"Lady Bird", an American comedy-drama, won Best Motion Picture and Best Actress for Saoirse Ronan in the Musical or Comedy category at the ceremony.

The film "In the Fade" (Aus dem Nichts) directed by German Fatih Akin surprisingly won the Golden Globe for the Best Foreign Language Film. Other nominees in the category were a Russian drama film "Loveless" directed by Andrey Zvyagintsev, "First They Killed My Father" directed by Angelina Jolie, Sweden’s "The Square" by Ruben Ostlund and Chile’s "A Fantastic Woman" by Sebastian Leilo.