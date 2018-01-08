Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

'Three Billboards,' ‘Lady Bird’ triumph at Golden Globes

Society & Culture
January 08, 15:07 UTC+3 NEW YORK

The annual award bestowed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association ranks second after the Oscars due on March 4

Share
1 pages in this article
© Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

NEW YORK, January 8. /TASS/. "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," a comic drama by British playwright Martin McDonagh and "Lady Bird" directed by American Greta Gerwig made a major triumph at the 75th ceremony of the Golden Globe awards.

The annual award bestowed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association ranks second after the Oscars due on March 4.

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" won the Golden Globe award for best movie drama. The movie was the most awarded film of the show, also winning best actress (drama), best screenplay and best supporting actor.

The movie earlier won the prize for best screenplay at the 74th Venice Film Festival.

"Lady Bird", an American comedy-drama, won Best Motion Picture and Best Actress for Saoirse Ronan in the Musical or Comedy category at the ceremony.

The film "In the Fade" (Aus dem Nichts) directed by German Fatih Akin surprisingly won the Golden Globe for the Best Foreign Language Film. Other nominees in the category were a Russian drama film "Loveless" directed by Andrey Zvyagintsev, "First They Killed My Father" directed by Angelina Jolie, Sweden’s "The Square" by Ruben Ostlund and Chile’s "A Fantastic Woman" by Sebastian Leilo.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: The Trumps take kids' calls, Chile's Santa and the Christmas spirit
10
World gears up for New Year celebrations
30
TASS pictures of the year
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Vulnerability in Intel processors will make companies spend more on security - Group-IB
2
Russia not planning to leave WTO amid pork dispute - economy ministry
3
US started seeing ‘Kremlin’s hand’ in polls only after Trump’s victory - Russian diplomat
4
Kim Jong-un urges forming conditions for normalization of ties with South Korea
5
Russia plans to export weapons worth $47-50 bln
6
Advanced frigate Admiral Gorshkov to join Russian Navy in 2018
7
Flight routes for Russia’s Su-30s over Baltic Sea in November and December were pre-agreed
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама