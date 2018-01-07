Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Fraudulent activities among most frequently registered crimes in Russia

Society & Culture
January 07, 17:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In 2017 one fraud was registered every three minute in average

Share
1 pages in this article
© TASS

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. Fraudulent activities were among the most frequently committed crimes in 2017, with one fraud registered every three minute in average, according to the statistics of the Russian prosecutor general’s office for January-November 2017.

"The number of crimes committed in the form of fraudulent activities (articles 159, 159.6 of the Russian Criminal Code) increased by 6.8% on the same period of 2016, to amount to 204,870," according to the document. Most of such crimes were registered in the Saratov region (by 2.5 times, or by 2,400 cases more than in 2016), in the Kaliningrad region (by two times, or 1,100 cases), in the Nizhny Novgorod (by 1.5 times, or by 1,700 cases), in St. Petersburg (by 1,400 cases), and the Khanty-Mansi autonomous area (by 1,200 cases).

Whereas the overall crime detection rate across Russia was 54%, clearance data for fraudulent activities was 25%. In January-November 2017, the number of cleared fraud cases increased by 4.2%, or by 51,700 cases. As many as 42,000 fraud cases were referred to court.

In the past five years, or since 2013, the share of fraud cases in the overall structure of crimes has gone up from 7.5 to 10.7%, to outstrip the number of drug-related crimes.

In 2017, Russia’s Supreme Court issued a separate resolution on fraud and embezzlement crimes. According to the Russian prosecutor general’s office statistics, the number of economic crimes in January-November 2017 decreased by 3.3%, or by 102,000 cases. The number of corruption-related crimes stayed as it was in the previous year (28,000), the number of exposed bribes (including the new article on a small-sized bribe) increased by 4.6% The aggregate loss from such crimes in January-November 2017 (on closed or suspended criminal cases) went down by 27.4%, to stand at 351 billion rubles (6.16 billion US dollars).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: The Trumps take kids' calls, Chile's Santa and the Christmas spirit
10
World gears up for New Year celebrations
30
TASS pictures of the year
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Idea of recognizing Ukraine’s Soviet Union period as ‘occupation’ senseless - Russian MP
2
Russian Su-34 planes in Syria for the first time make sorties with air-to-air missiles
3
Russia helped to protect Christians in Syria, Patriarch Kirill says
4
Aeroflot cancels number of flights between Moscow and New York on January 7
5
IOC’s initial answer to list of Russian athletes for 2018 Winter Games to come January 8
6
Flight routes for Russia’s Su-30s over Baltic Sea in November and December were pre-agreed
7
Kim Jong-un urges forming conditions for normalization of ties with South Korea
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама