Aeroflot flights delayed over New York’s snowstorm arrive in Moscow

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. Flights of Russian flagship air carrier Aeroflot delayed due to adverse weather conditions at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York have arrived in Moscow, the company’s press service said.

According to the flight information board of Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport, SU123 and SU103 landed in Moscow at 10.27 a.m. and 11.19 a.m. Moscow Time, respectively.

Russian flagship air carrier Aeroflot announced on Saturday that ground service company Swissport in Washington DC could not provide services to Aeroflot flights, which were rerouted from their initial destination in New York to the Dulles airport in Washington due to adverse weather conditions.

Aeroflot later stated that it also cancelled a number of flights between Moscow and New York on Sunday due to the temporarily limited transfer service capacity at the JFK International airport.

The administration of the John F. Kennedy airport in New York announced that it decided to limit the number of arriving flights and focus on the service of departing flights to ease the situation at the airport.

The work of John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York was paralyzed this week due to heavy snowfalls.