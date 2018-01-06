Christmas service begins in Christ the Savior Cathedral

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia begins the Christmas service in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow.

"First and foremost, we are all looking for the Kingdom of God in our lives, for a special world and a special arrangement of relations between people and God. This world lives by a special law - the law of love. This is the main and the greatest divine law of life," the Patriarch said before the service.

Several thousands of believers came to the main Russian cathedral. The Federation Council and State Duma deputies and other senior officials are also present.

The service in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior is broadcasted live on Channel One, Rossiya 1, Spas TV channels, and online on the official website of the Russian Orthodox Church.

The Russian Orthodox Church celebrates Christmas on January 7, as this date corresponds to December 25 in Julian calendar observed by the church. On Christmas Eve, January 6, services are held in churches lasting through the night. January 7 is a national holiday in Russia along with Belarus, Egypt, Ethiopia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Serbia, and Ukraine.