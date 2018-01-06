Aeroflot reports problems with ground services for its flights in Washington

MOSCOW, January 6, /TASS/. Ground service company Swissport in Washington cannot provide services to Aeroflot flights, delayed due to adverse weather conditions, Aeroflot said on Saturday.

"Due to adverse weather conditions in New York the resulting travel disruption caused, Swissport, the ground service company, has informed Aeroflot that it cannot currently service Aeroflot flights SU533 (previously SU123) and SU539 (previously SU103). The flights have been allocated new departure slots by Dulles Airport (IAD). Because of this Aeroflot cannot currently confirm the new departure time for the flights. Further information regarding the status of flights affected by adverse weather conditions will be made available on Aeroflot’s website and social media accounts as soon as it becomes available," the company said.

The company noted that passengers with tickets for flights with departure dates on January 4-6 may at no additional cost rebook departure dates for up to January 8, or receive full refunds.

The work of John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York was paralyzed this week due to heavy snowfall. Several thousand flights were canceled in the US regions affected by the weather.