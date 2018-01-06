Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Aeroflot reports problems with ground services for its flights in Washington

Society & Culture
January 06, 18:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Passengers with tickets for flights with departure dates on January 4-6 may at no additional cost rebook departure dates for up to January 8, or receive full refunds

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 6, /TASS/. Ground service company Swissport in Washington cannot provide services to Aeroflot flights, delayed due to adverse weather conditions, Aeroflot said on Saturday.

"Due to adverse weather conditions in New York the resulting travel disruption caused, Swissport, the ground service company, has informed Aeroflot that it cannot currently service Aeroflot flights SU533 (previously SU123) and SU539 (previously SU103). The flights have been allocated new departure slots by Dulles Airport (IAD). Because of this Aeroflot cannot currently confirm the new departure time for the flights. Further information regarding the status of flights affected by adverse weather conditions will be made available on Aeroflot’s website and social media accounts as soon as it becomes available," the company said.

The company noted that passengers with tickets for flights with departure dates on January 4-6 may at no additional cost rebook departure dates for up to January 8, or receive full refunds.

The work of John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York was paralyzed this week due to heavy snowfall. Several thousand flights were canceled in the US regions affected by the weather.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: The Trumps take kids' calls, Chile's Santa and the Christmas spirit
10
World gears up for New Year celebrations
30
TASS pictures of the year
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Aeroflot cancels number of flights between Moscow and New York on January 7
2
Pentagon warns Russia against arming its warplanes in Syria with air-to-air missiles
3
Ratnik manufacturer spells out key features of individual soldier combat gear
4
Russia delivers second batch of Su-35 fighter jets to China — source
5
Russia’s Pacific Fleet ships complete unofficial visit to Singapore - press-service
6
Flight routes for Russia’s Su-30s over Baltic Sea in November and December were pre-agreed
7
US harms UN SC’s authority by convening meeting on Iran - Russian envoy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама