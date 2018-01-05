Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian military deliver humanitarian aid to Syria’s Daraa province

Society & Culture
January 05, 17:13 UTC+3 AYUBA

Ayuba is the only settlement in the area humanitarian convoys can reach

AYUBA /Syria/, January 5. /TASS/. The Russian military from the center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria delivered several tonnes of humanitarian aid to the city of Ayuba, a TASS correspondent reported on Friday.

The city of Ayuba is located in the province of Daraa, near the positions of the armed opposition in the neighboring province of Quneitra.

The population of Ayuba is 2,000 people. Refugees account for one third of the population. This is the only settlement in the area humanitarian convoys can reach.

"I've been living here since the beginning of the war, it's always been difficult with food products, but now it's easier. The aid has finally reached us, many people from the neighboring villages moved to us because of this. We have had shortage on supplies for almost three months, so right now we do need this assistance," local resident Shulim Andus told journalists.

The representatives of the Center deployed a mobile hospital in the city, which has already received more than a hundred of residents.

"My doctor prescribed medications for pains in the back, we have serious interruptions with medicines, you cannot buy them anywhere, and if you can find it only for a lot of money," said Samir Al-Muhammad, mother of seven children, who came to see Russian doctors from a neighboring village.

The Center for reconciliation of the warring parties continues to fulfill the tasks assigned to them after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. They regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation.

