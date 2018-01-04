Russian journalist deported from Latvia - TV

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. The Latvian authorities are expelling Olga Kurlayeva, a correspondent of Russia’s VGTRK media group, from the country, the Rossiya 24 TV channel reported on Thursday.
According to the TV network, Kurlayeva is accused of threatening Latvia’s national security, and she has to leave the country within the next 24 hours.
The Latvian Interior Ministry declined to comment on Kurlayeva’s deportation from the country. A source in the ministry told TASS on Thursday that "there is no public register of blacklisted individuals." "If an individual reports that he has been added [to the register], that’s his right," the source added.
Another Russian journalist, Anatoly Kurlayev, working for the TVC channel was deported from Latvia shortly before. The reason behind the move is the fact that his name has been added to the black list of individuals who have been denied entry to the country for an indefinite period of time.
The list of individuals blacklisted by Latvia contains several thousand foreign citizens, including Russians. Latvia refused to make this list public citing confidentiality issues.