Russian journalist deported from Latvia - TV

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. The Latvian authorities are expelling Olga Kurlayeva, a correspondent of Russia’s VGTRK media group, from the country, the Rossiya 24 TV channel reported on Thursday.

According to the TV network, Kurlayeva is accused of threatening Latvia’s national security, and she has to leave the country within the next 24 hours.

Kurlayeva told the Rossiya 24 channel that two days ago law enforcers told her they have no complaints against her that allowed her to stay in the country. "Today (on Thursday - TASS), a resolution was issued, local border guard services were very surprised, because they themselves are trying to read it and understand how that could happen. There will be an expulsion, the reasons are unknown yet. I was told that they are the same as in my husband’s case, that is, I pose a threat to national security," she said.

The Latvian Interior Ministry declined to comment on Kurlayeva’s deportation from the country. A source in the ministry told TASS on Thursday that "there is no public register of blacklisted individuals." "If an individual reports that he has been added [to the register], that’s his right," the source added.

Another Russian journalist, Anatoly Kurlayev, working for the TVC channel was deported from Latvia shortly before. The reason behind the move is the fact that his name has been added to the black list of individuals who have been denied entry to the country for an indefinite period of time.

The list of individuals blacklisted by Latvia contains several thousand foreign citizens, including Russians. Latvia refused to make this list public citing confidentiality issues.