Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian journalist deported from Latvia - TV

Society & Culture
January 04, 13:33 updated at: January 04, 14:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the TV network, Kurlayeva is accused of threatening Latvia’s national security

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. The Latvian authorities are expelling Olga Kurlayeva, a correspondent of Russia’s VGTRK media group, from the country, the Rossiya 24 TV channel reported on Thursday.

According to the TV network, Kurlayeva is accused of threatening Latvia’s national security, and she has to leave the country within the next 24 hours.

Kurlayeva told the Rossiya 24 channel that two days ago law enforcers told her they have no complaints against her that allowed her to stay in the country. "Today (on Thursday - TASS), a resolution was issued, local border guard services were very surprised, because they themselves are trying to read it and understand how that could happen. There will be an expulsion, the reasons are unknown yet. I was told that they are the same as in my husband’s case, that is, I pose a threat to national security," she said.

The Latvian Interior Ministry declined to comment on Kurlayeva’s deportation from the country. A source in the ministry told TASS on Thursday that "there is no public register of blacklisted individuals." "If an individual reports that he has been added [to the register], that’s his right," the source added.

Another Russian journalist, Anatoly Kurlayev, working for the TVC channel was deported from Latvia shortly before. The reason behind the move is the fact that his name has been added to the black list of individuals who have been denied entry to the country for an indefinite period of time.

The list of individuals blacklisted by Latvia contains several thousand foreign citizens, including Russians. Latvia refused to make this list public citing confidentiality issues.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: The Trumps take kids' calls, Chile's Santa and the Christmas spirit
10
World gears up for New Year celebrations
30
TASS pictures of the year
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Two military personnel killed in Hmeymim airbase shelling December 31
2
Latvia violates international obligations by deporting Russian reporters - diplomat
3
Five German, four US satellites to be launched from Russia’s Vostochny spaceport
4
Russia warns US against meddling in Iran’s internal affairs - senior diplomat
5
No notification from Russia on ending participation in submarine search - Argentine Navy
6
Russian Navy to focus on strategic non-nuclear deterrence - Commander-in-Chief
7
Russia may supply ten Su-35 fighter jets to China in 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама