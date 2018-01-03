Russian military participate in New Year celebration’s organization in Syria’s Latakia

LATAKIA, January 3. /TASS/. The military from the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties in the Syrian Arab Republic helped with organization of a New Year celebration at Latakia’s children’s center and gave presents to Syrian children.

The compatriots’ association Dar (gift in Russian) organized the holiday performance, featuring Russian fairy tales’ characters, jointly with the Russian military, the association’s representative Tatiana Allaiva said. "We organize New Year celebrations every year," she said. "Here are both the Syrian children, and the children born in mixed marriages. This time - about a hundred children. We are grateful to the Russian military for their assistance."

Russian-style celebration of the New Year becomes a good tradition in Syria. "It is for the first time we celebrate the New Year with Russians, it is very interesting, I enjoy it greatly, and I want our children to communicate more with children from Russia," said Hur Haddu, the mother of a three-year-old boy, who came to see the performance.

As the performance was over, the Russian military gave to the Syrian children the New Year presents, which Russian children had prepared for them.

After end of the military campaign, the Russian military in Syria focus on assisting refugees returning to their homes. The Russian center plans and offers humanitarian assistance, coordinates restoration of ruined infrastructures, as well as the integration process for militants who have laid arms. During the New Year season, the military undertook additional obligations: every day they deliver presents to children across Syria.