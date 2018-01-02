Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Akhmat Kadyrov school opens its doors in refugee camp in Bangladesh

Society & Culture
January 02, 3:09 UTC+3 GROZNY

Chechnya’s head Ramzan Kadyrov noted that at present 348 orphans had already began to attend classes

© EPA-EFE/ABIR ABDULLAH

GROZNY, January 2. /TASS/. A school named after the first head of Chechnya, Akhmat Kadyrov, has opened in one of the biggest refugee camps in Bangladesh located on the border with Myanmar, the press service of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov reported.

"We have not suspended charity activities in refugee camps in Bangladesh’s border area with Myanmar for a single moment, and now a new joyful event occurred. A school named after the first Chechen President, Hero of Russia Akhmat-Hadji Kadyrov opened its doors in one of the biggest camps, which accommodates 85,000 people," the press quotes the politician as saying.

The head of the region noted that at present 348 orphans had already began to attend classes. He stressed that the number of pupils would be brought to 1,000.

According to Kadyrov, at the initial stage, children will learn to read and write. "That’s very important, considering that most of them had no opportunity to study at all. They will also learn to read the Holy Quran. I am grateful for funding such a good cause to my dear mother, President of the Regional Public Foundation named after Hero of Russia Ahmat-Hadji Kadyrov, Aimani Nesiyevna and dear brother Ziyad Sabsabi (envoy of the head of Chechnya to the Middle East and North African countries - TASS) who resolved all organizational issues," the politician wrote.

He added that all students would provided with two meals a day and school uniforms.

According to the UN, the number of Rohingya refugees who crossed the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar after an outbreak of violence in Rakhine State has reached 650,000 people. Tensions in Myanmar’s Rakhine State flared up on August 25, 2017, when hundreds of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army militants attacked 30 police posts. Three days later, Aung San Suu Kyi, the country’s Foreign Minister and State Counsellor made a statement describing Rohingya militants as Bengali terrorists. After that the country’s security forces began a crackdown in the region.

The Rohingya people professing Islam reside in Myanmar’s State of Rakhine. The authorities regard them as illegal migrants from Bangladesh. Rakhine has repeatedly been a scene of religious conflicts between Muslims and local Buddhists. Violence there has left thousands dead over the past few years. Myanmar’s authorities refuse to recognize their citizenship although many generations of the Rohingya people have been resident in the country.

