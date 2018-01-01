Putin: Vremya newscast set traditions of news broadcasting in Russia

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory telegram to the staff and veterans of Russia’s TV Channel One on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of its Vremya newscast.

"From the first broadcasts, the Vremya program manifested itself as a bright phenomenon on domestic television, set the traditions of news broadcasting and became a true event in the country’s life," Putin said in his congratulatory telegram posted on the Kremlin’s website on Monday.

The broadcasts of the Vremya news program continue to evoke the interest of a large audience, despite the emergence of new information technologies, the Russian leader said.

Putin took part earlier on Monday in the jubilee broadcast of the Vremya newscast where he personally congratulated the staff working on creating the news program and replied to questions about his attitude to television.