About 8.6 mln people take part in New Year celebrations across Russia

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Around 75,000 law enforcers were ensuring security during celebrations on the New Year night, Russian Interior Ministry Spokesperson Irina Volk told TASS, adding that about 8.6 mln people had participated in the celebrations.

"About 8.6 mln people participated in more than 14,000 New Year celebration events, which took place across Russia overnight into January 1, 2018," she said. "Around 75,000 law enforcers were ensuring security during the New Year celebrations," Volk added.

According to her, over 11,000 National Guards, 5,800 personnel of private security companies, more than 11,000 members of militia units and 2,500 Cossacks helped ensure public order.

"Police personnel are still deployed to places of mass gatherings," Volk concluded.