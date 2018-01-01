Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

About 8.6 mln people take part in New Year celebrations across Russia

Society & Culture
January 01, 15:07 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Around 75,000 law enforcers were ensuring security during the New Year celebrations

Share
1 pages in this article
© Marina Lystseva/TASS

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Around 75,000 law enforcers were ensuring security during celebrations on the New Year night, Russian Interior Ministry Spokesperson Irina Volk told TASS, adding that about 8.6 mln people had participated in the celebrations.

"About 8.6 mln people participated in more than 14,000 New Year celebration events, which took place across Russia overnight into January 1, 2018," she said. "Around 75,000 law enforcers were ensuring security during the New Year celebrations," Volk added.

According to her, over 11,000 National Guards, 5,800 personnel of private security companies, more than 11,000 members of militia units and 2,500 Cossacks helped ensure public order.

"Police personnel are still deployed to places of mass gatherings," Volk concluded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: The Trumps take kids' calls, Chile's Santa and the Christmas spirit
10
World gears up for New Year celebrations
30
TASS pictures of the year
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin awards Soviet WWII veterans in Israel lifetime benefits
2
Iranian authorities control situation in Tehran, other cities - military official
3
Putin: Vremya newscast set traditions of news broadcasting in Russia
4
Russia considers events in Iran as an internal affair - Foreign Ministry
5
Nationalists stage marches across Ukraine in honor of Nazi collaborator Bandera
6
South Africa picks up the baton of BRICS Chairmanship
7
Akhmat Kadyrov school opens its doors in refugee camp in Bangladesh
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама