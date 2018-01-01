Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

No emergencies occur during New Year celebrations in Russia - ministry

Society & Culture
January 01, 10:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Emergencies Ministry regional crisis management centers did not record any serious emergencies in the first hours of 2018

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. No emergencies occurred in Russia during the celebrations that took place on New Year’s night, the Emergencies Ministry said.

"Regional crisis management centers did not record any serious emergencies in the first hours of 2018," said a report presented to Russian Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov at a video conference held at the National Crisis Management Center.

Puchkov pointed out that the Ministry’s branches had been reinforced for the period of December 25 to January 10. He ordered the ministry’s personnel to stay alert and demonstrate the best professional skills during the holiday season.

"We will control all the events included in the New Year celebrations, ensure the security of tourists and seek to prevent any emergencies," Puchkov stressed. He also ordered to monitor all the federal and regional highways and roads, taking into account weather conditions, and immediately resolve all the issues related to snow clearance.

"In case fires or any other emergency occur, we must respond immediately. Address ways to cooperate with medical facilities, law enforcement agencies and utility services," the emergencies minister said. He pointed out that if any utility emergency happened, maintenance teams should act quickly.

Puchkov also wished a happy New Year to the ministry personnel, noting that the Ministry had done a good job in 2017.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: The Trumps take kids' calls, Chile's Santa and the Christmas spirit
10
World gears up for New Year celebrations
30
TASS pictures of the year
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Navy to focus on strategic non-nuclear deterrence - Commander-in-Chief
2
Russia will continue assisting Syria in sovereignty protection - Putin
3
Putin introduces exclusive right for Russian vessels to carry oil and gas over NSR
4
US helicopters evacuate IS commanders from Syria’s Deir ez-Zor — media
5
Any evidence of collusion between Trump, Russia would have leaked long ago - congressman
6
Russia, China wrap up joint naval exercise in Baltic Sea
7
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама