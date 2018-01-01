No emergencies occur during New Year celebrations in Russia - ministry

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. No emergencies occurred in Russia during the celebrations that took place on New Year’s night, the Emergencies Ministry said.

"Regional crisis management centers did not record any serious emergencies in the first hours of 2018," said a report presented to Russian Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov at a video conference held at the National Crisis Management Center.

Puchkov pointed out that the Ministry’s branches had been reinforced for the period of December 25 to January 10. He ordered the ministry’s personnel to stay alert and demonstrate the best professional skills during the holiday season.

"We will control all the events included in the New Year celebrations, ensure the security of tourists and seek to prevent any emergencies," Puchkov stressed. He also ordered to monitor all the federal and regional highways and roads, taking into account weather conditions, and immediately resolve all the issues related to snow clearance.

"In case fires or any other emergency occur, we must respond immediately. Address ways to cooperate with medical facilities, law enforcement agencies and utility services," the emergencies minister said. He pointed out that if any utility emergency happened, maintenance teams should act quickly.

Puchkov also wished a happy New Year to the ministry personnel, noting that the Ministry had done a good job in 2017.