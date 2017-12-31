Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin to celebrate New Year with family and friends

Society & Culture
December 31, 0:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev also plan to celebrate the coming year of 2018 at home with close relatives

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev keep the tradition and plan to celebrate the coming year of 2018 at home with family and friends.

"He [the head of state] traditionally celebrates it [the New Year] at home, together with family, close relatives and friends," presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Sunday.

This holiday is the family one for Putin, "with the exception of cases when it is directly related to work," Peskov said. "It will be celebrated in a traditional way this year also," he added.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev "will welcome the New Year in the bosom of his family and friends," press secretary to the prime minister Natalia Timakova told TASS. She does not rule out that Medvedev "will go skiing in Sochi" during holidays.

