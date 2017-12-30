Paris spectators give standing ovation to Nutcracker ballet by South Russian theater

PARIS, December 29. /TASS/. The Nutcracker ballet, staged in Paris by South Russia’s Rostov State Musical Theater, got the standing ovation from the French audience during its premiere in the French capital on Friday.

The Rostov Theater has begun its tour in France on December 19. The troupe of 38 dancers has already performed in Grenoble, Lyon, Nice, Marcel, Dijon, Lille and other cities in various French regions.

"During the current tour, to last until January 4, we will stage The Nutcracker 17 times," the theater’s Deputy Director General Larisa Kozlovskaya told TASS. "We receive a hearty and hospitable reception from the French audience everywhere."

The Nutcracker ballet by Pyotr Tchaikovsky is among the ballets traditionally shown in France during the Christmas and New Year holidays. It is based on ETA. Ernst Hoffmann’s 1816 tale The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, which had been adapted by Alexandre Dumas. The adaptation has later become a basis for the ballet, commissioned by the director of the Russian Imperial Theatre in 1892.