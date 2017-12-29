St. Petersburg governor signs instruction on payments to those injured in store blast

ST. PETERSBURG, December 29. /TASS/. St. Petersburg’s governor Georgy Poltavchenko has signed a resolution on payments to people hurt in the December 27 blast in a city supermarket, Poltavchenko’s press secretary Anderi Kibitov said on Friday.

"Those who received medium-gravity injuries will be paid a sum of 500,000 rubles (8,690 US dollars). A sum of 250,000 rubles (4,345 US dollars) will be paid to those who received minor injuries. The money will be paid from the city’s reserve fund," he said.

On December 27, an explosion rocked a St. Petersburg supermarket in the northern part of St. Petersburg, leaving 18 people injured, with nine of them being still in hospitals. An improvised explosive device stuffed with striking elements was detonated in the Gigant-Hall entertainment center on the first floor near self-storage lockers of the Perekrestok supermarket. Russian President Vladimir Putin already called it a terror attack.