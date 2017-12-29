Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

St. Petersburg governor signs instruction on payments to those injured in store blast

Society & Culture
December 29, 21:06 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

On December 27, an explosion rocked a St. Petersburg supermarket in the northern part of St. Petersburg, leaving 18 people injured, with nine of them being still in hospitals

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Putin says St. Petersburg blast was a terror attack

ST. PETERSBURG, December 29. /TASS/. St. Petersburg’s governor Georgy Poltavchenko has signed a resolution on payments to people hurt in the December 27 blast in a city supermarket, Poltavchenko’s press secretary Anderi Kibitov said on Friday.

"Those who received medium-gravity injuries will be paid a sum of 500,000 rubles (8,690 US dollars). A sum of 250,000 rubles (4,345 US dollars) will be paid to those who received minor injuries. The money will be paid from the city’s reserve fund," he said.

On December 27, an explosion rocked a St. Petersburg supermarket in the northern part of St. Petersburg, leaving 18 people injured, with nine of them being still in hospitals. An improvised explosive device stuffed with striking elements was detonated in the Gigant-Hall entertainment center on the first floor near self-storage lockers of the Perekrestok supermarket. Russian President Vladimir Putin already called it a terror attack.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: The Trumps take kids' calls, Chile's Santa and the Christmas spirit
10
World gears up for New Year celebrations
30
TASS pictures of the year
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US helicopters evacuate IS commanders from Syria’s Deir ez-Zor — media
2
Communication with AngoSat satellite restored — source
3
Turkey-Russia S-400 systems contract also envisages technological cooperation — TV
4
Ukrainian court puts in custody Russian citizen excluded from prisoner swap
5
Russia tests perspective armament for Topol ICBM
6
Russian Helicopters deliver five Ka-32A11BC helicopters to China in 2017
7
Diplomat slams Hmeymim base shelling as provocation to derail Syrian congress
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама