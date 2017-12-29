About 40,000 Russian citizens get land plots as part of Far East hectare program

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. More than 107,000 people applied for the "Far East Hectare" and about 40,000 people have already become owners of the land, Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel on Friday.

"40,000 people have already received their "Far East hectare." More than 107,000 people have applied for. Now there is a good trend - about 70 collective applications, when people choose the same territory for one reason or another. I like it from the point of view of infrastructure, natural attractions, proximity to various local settlements. The plans are to create new settlements and villages, which has not happened in Russia for a long time," he said.

Trutnev noted that work is under way to expand the territories where it is possible to provide land plots, as well as to bring the cadaster in order.

"In Russia, plans on bringing the cadaster have been prepared until 2030. For the four territories of the Far East (the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), Kamchatka, the Khabarovsk and Amur regions), which are the most popular, these plan is for 2018," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

He added that in the future the procedure for obtaining a "Far East hectare" will be carried out completely online.

The law on the ‘Far East Hectare’ came into force on June 1, 2016. It provides an opportunity for every Russian citizen on a gratis basis to receive a land plot in the Far East. The applicant should determine the kind of plot use during the first year, declare plot development in three years, and the plot can be acquired into ownership or for a long-term lease after five years of free use.