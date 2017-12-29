Russian Politics & Diplomacy
This week in photos: The Trumps take kids' calls, Chile's Santa and the Christmas spirit

Society & Culture
December 29, 15:53 UTC+3

The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

A seagull sits in front of a ferris wheel at the Christmas market in Schwerin, Germany, December 27
© AP Photo/Michael Probst
People attend Christmas Eve mass at the Saint Anthony of Padua Church in Istanbul, Turkey, December 24
© Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) Santa Tracker phone calls with children at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, USA, December 24
© REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Swiss guards as Pope Francis delivers the Urbi et Orbi Christmas Day message from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, 25 December
© EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI
Figure skater Alyona Kostornaya performs a spin during an exhibition gala at the 2018 Russian Figure Skating Championships, Saint Petersburg, Russia, December 24
© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS
People walk along the Jerusalem's Old City walls, next to Jaffa Gate, Israel, December 23
© AP Photo/Oded Balilty
An anti-government protestors blocks a road, on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, December 22
© AP Photo/Fernando Antonio
Thousands of people take part in the traditional procession of the 'Olentzero' on Christmas Eve in front of the City Council of Pamplona, Spain, December 24. The Olentzero is a legenday figure who brings presents to the homes of the Basque people on Christmas Eve
© EPA-EFE/JDIGES
Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, leads members of the royal family as they arrive to attend the Christmas Day church service on the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Britain, December 25
© REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Festively dressed British bulldog seen during December Fest, Saint Petersburg, Russia, December 23
© Peter Kovalev/TASS
A firecracker explodes next to riot police officers during a protest rally against Bolivia's government new health care policies in La Paz, Bolivia December 27
© REUTERS/David Mercado
Black Jack leads the fleet down the coast following the start of the Sydney to Hobart Yacht race in Sydney, Australia, December 26
© EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS
A man dressed in a Santa Claus outfit waves to people from a fisherman's boat on Christmas Eve along the coast of Valparaiso, Chile, December 24
© REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform during halftime in the second half of the NFL American football game between the Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, USA, December 24
© EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH
An aerial view shows people dressed as Father Frost, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, and Snow Maiden with members of the Cryophile winter swimming club forming with their bodies a 2018 sign on the bank of the Yenisei River to mark the upcoming New Year and Christmas season in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, December 24
© REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Donald and Melania Trump taking children's Santa calls, Chile's Santa coming by boat, Christmas spirit and other phorographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

