This week in photos: The Trumps take kids' calls, Chile's Santa and the Christmas spirit

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) Santa Tracker phone calls with children at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, USA, December 24 © REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Swiss guards as Pope Francis delivers the Urbi et Orbi Christmas Day message from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, 25 December © EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

Thousands of people take part in the traditional procession of the 'Olentzero' on Christmas Eve in front of the City Council of Pamplona, Spain, December 24. The Olentzero is a legenday figure who brings presents to the homes of the Basque people on Christmas Eve © EPA-EFE/JDIGES

Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, leads members of the royal family as they arrive to attend the Christmas Day church service on the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Britain, December 25 © REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Black Jack leads the fleet down the coast following the start of the Sydney to Hobart Yacht race in Sydney, Australia, December 26 © EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

A man dressed in a Santa Claus outfit waves to people from a fisherman's boat on Christmas Eve along the coast of Valparaiso, Chile, December 24 © REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform during halftime in the second half of the NFL American football game between the Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, USA, December 24 © EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH