Soviet cartoon music composer’s remains to be buried in Moscow cemetery in mid-January

Society & Culture
December 29, 7:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The famous Russian and Soviet composer has died at the age of 92

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. The famous Russian and Soviet composer Vladimir Shainsky will be buried at the Troyekurovskoye Cemetery in western Moscow after January 12.

"The ashes of Vladimir Shainsky will be buried at the Troyekurovskoye Cemetery after January 12, 2018," the chief of Moscow City’s department for trade and services Alexei Nemeryuk told TASS.

Broadly known in the world of animation film as the author of the soundtrack for the top-rated Soviet cartoon miniseries about Cheburashka and Gena the Crocodile, Vladimir Shainsky has died at the age of 92 in San Diego, California.

The popularity of the composer’s oeuvre does not confine to music for children. Some of his songs for grownup audiences, like ‘A Soldier’s Walking through the Town’, have surprisingly spilt over Russia’s borders. The latter song has gotten limelight in Israel.

