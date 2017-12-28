Owl rescued by Foreign Ministry staff to get back into the wild in spring

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The owl rescued by Russian Foreign Ministry staff is recovering and will be released back into the wild in spring, ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"I am glad to say that the owl that has softened our hearts as well as yours, is practically in good health today. It did have an injury, a wing injury, but it is almost over," she said.

Zakharova reiterated that the rescued owl had been taken to farm outside Moscow, and diplomats have recently visited her. "We have been visiting it off-duty time, had a mini photo shoot," she went on. "Given that we have started patronizing it, we have been told that the owl will be released into the wild by the springtime," she went on.

Zakharova said the owl is doing well. It has already been released into a big aviary, where it is starting to fly anew monitored by specialists. It is well fed as well, she said. "We are happy for it and we are glad that we have made a small contribution to saving this living being," the spokeswoman said.

On December 14, the officials of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s press and information department rescued an owl attacked by crows near the ministry’s headquarters in downtown Moscow.

The owl was spotted on a tree near the ministry’s building.

"Falcons live [in the building’s spire] and the owl’s visit wouldn’t have been a surprise, had it not been for the crows’ aggressive behavior. They started circling the owl and attacking it," Zakharova said then.

The owl was obviously stressed, but it refused to fly away as if it were waiting for help. The department’s officials removed the owl from the tree, brought it inside and tucked the bird into a box.

The injured owl was then taken to a farm in the village of Andreyevka, Moscow region.