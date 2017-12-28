Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Post delivers more than 3 mln letters and post cards to Grandfather Frost

Society & Culture
December 28, 17:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Grandfather Frost resides in Russia's Veliky Ustyug

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valeriy Matytsin/TASS

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The Russian Post has delivered more than 3 mln letters and post cards to the residence of Grandfather Frost (Ded Moroz) in Veliky Ustyug this year, the post operator said in a statement on Thursday.

Read also

Grandfather Frost: Trust fairy tales and beware of lies

"In 2017, the Russian Post delivered more than 3 mln letters and post cards to Grandfather Frost’s residence," the statement says.

The statement notes that the operator will also timely deliver to Grandfather Frost all letters from the mail box near the Moscow Zoo’s museum which will operate until December 29.

The Russian Post set up 300 special boxes in its large branches for letters to Grandfather Frost. Its Moscow branch on Myasnitskaya St received more than 8,500 letters to Grandfather Frost during the past month and will be receiving them until December 31.

Read also

Grandfather Frost, Russian Santa in Soviet era photographs

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
World gears up for New Year celebrations
30
TASS pictures of the year
8
Bus plunges into Moscow pedestrian underpass
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Communication with AngoSat satellite restored
2
Russian factory launches new centrifuges for uranium enrichment
3
Russia expects to ink S-400 missile deal with India soon
4
VR glasses blur reality leading to death blow for Moscow resident
5
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman comments on Erdogan’s remarks about Assad
6
More than 83% of Russian voters to support Putin as president — poll
7
Comfortable urban environment in the Arctic opens doors for innovations — experts
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама