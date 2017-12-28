Russian Post delivers more than 3 mln letters and post cards to Grandfather Frost

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The Russian Post has delivered more than 3 mln letters and post cards to the residence of Grandfather Frost (Ded Moroz) in Veliky Ustyug this year, the post operator said in a statement on Thursday.

"In 2017, the Russian Post delivered more than 3 mln letters and post cards to Grandfather Frost’s residence," the statement says.

The statement notes that the operator will also timely deliver to Grandfather Frost all letters from the mail box near the Moscow Zoo’s museum which will operate until December 29.

The Russian Post set up 300 special boxes in its large branches for letters to Grandfather Frost. Its Moscow branch on Myasnitskaya St received more than 8,500 letters to Grandfather Frost during the past month and will be receiving them until December 31.