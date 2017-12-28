Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

About 13% of Russian population live below poverty line — ministry

Society & Culture
December 28, 14:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The number of citizens with incomes below the minimum cost of living is around 20 mln people, according to the Russian labour minister

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The incomes of about 13% of Russia's population are lower than the minimum cost of living, Labor Minister Maxim Topilin said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"According to current estimates, the number of citizens with incomes below the minimum cost of living is still around 20 mln people, which is 13-13.5% of the total population of the country," Topilin said.

Read also

PM Medvedev calls poverty striking problem of Russian economy

He noted that this is "at least an unpleasant indicator." The minister attributed this figure to the price increase in the last two years and, as a result, with the growth of the subsistence minimum.

Topilin stressed that the government is already taking the first steps to reduce the number of people with incomes below the subsistence minimum. He recalled that under a law that has been adopted recently, from January 1, 2018, the minimum wage will reach 85% of the minimum subsistence level, and since January 2019 - 100%.

"For the first time in the history of the Russian Federation, we managed to bring the minimum monthly wage to the minimum subsistence level," Topilin said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
World gears up for New Year celebrations
30
TASS pictures of the year
8
Bus plunges into Moscow pedestrian underpass
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Communication with AngoSat satellite restored
2
Putin calls for conditions to bring underground economy ‘out of the shadows’
3
Russian factory launches new centrifuges for uranium enrichment
4
Court arrests former CEO of Moscow confectionery factory for 2 months on charges of murder
5
Soundtrack composer for legendary Soviet cartoon dies aged 92
6
Putin calls for enhancing mobilization readiness after Zapad-2017 exercise
7
Putin says Russian bases in Syria key element in defending national interests
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама