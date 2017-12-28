Subway skating: Moscow Metro riders gifted with free ice rink to glide on

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The Moscow Metro opened a free skating rink for its passengers on Thursday in the capital’s southwest.

"We have decided to give our passengers an unusual present, a synthetic skating rink in the passageway between the Leninsky Prospekt and Ploshchad Gagarina stations. The rink meets all the safety requirements and does not obstruct the passage," Metro official Yulia Temnikova told reporters.

She vowed the 200 square meter rink will also have a free skate rental. In addition the rink can accommodate up to 30 people.

The facility will be open daily from 10 am till 10 pm.