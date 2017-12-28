Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s largest water park to open in Siberia in 2018

Society & Culture
December 28, 13:21 UTC+3 TYUMEN

The park’s territory will be 130,000 square meters

© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

TYUMEN, December 28. /TASS/. The largest indoor water park in Russia will be opened in the west Siberian city of Tyumen next year, Andrei Shalnev, deputy head of the local investment policy department, told TASS on Thursday.

"The largest water park in Russia will be unveiled in the end of 2018," Shalnev said.

He said the new facility will feature swimming pools, water slides, saunas and food courts.

The park’s territory will be 130,000 square meters. It will have a maximum capacity of 3,000 guests.

The investments in the project total 5 bln rubles ($86 mln).

