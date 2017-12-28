Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Japan dreams of its dancers performing in Russia’s Bolshoi Theater — culture official

Society & Culture
December 28

Some 250 events were held during the Russian Seasons ballet in 42 towns of Japan

The Bolshoi Theatre decorated for the upcoming New Year and Christmas season

The Bolshoi Theatre decorated for the upcoming New Year and Christmas season

© Marina Lystseva/TASS

TOKYO, December 28. /TASS/. Japan is making great efforts to foster ballet and dreams that its dancers will be able to perform in Russia’s Bolshoi Theater, Deputy Japanese Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology and head of the Agency for Cultural Affairs Ryohei Miyata said on Thursday.

"In Japan there are many people who love Russian culture. Now some 400,000 Japanese do ballet and we dream that in the future young Japanese will be able to stand on the Bolshoi Theater’s stage and we are making great efforts for this," Miyata said.

"Besides, I’ve heard that in Russia in addition to traditional Japanese culture such as the art of ikebana and tea ceremony, many people are interested in modern literary works of Japanese writers, anime and Japanese food," he said.

Miyata also voiced hope that holding the Russian-Japanese Cross Year of Culture will strengthen ties between the two countries. During this event, several major exhibitions will be held as well as a large-scale circus and animation program. The Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts will take to Japan the pieces of art of French impressionists from its collection and host the exposition of works of the Edo period (1603-1868) from Japan’s museums.

Some 250 events were held during the Russian Seasons ballet in 42 towns of Japan that drew about 3.5 million viewers.

