Thirteen injured in St. Petersburg blast

Society & Culture
December 28, 9:01 UTC+3

Eight of them remain hospitalized

© Alexander Demyanchuk/TASS

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. A total of 13 people have been injured in an explosion in a supermarket in St. Petersburg, according to the latest data, eight of them remain in hospitals, the city’s Vice-Governor in charge of social issues Anna Mityanina reported on Thursday.

Earlier reports said the blast had left ten people injured.

Casualties reported following St Petersburg store explosion

"As of 08:00 (on December 28, 2017), the total number of people injured in the blast in a supermarket in Kondratyevsky Avenue is 13. Of these, five refused to be taken to hospital. Five of those remaining in hospitals are in a moderately grave condition, while three are in a satisfactory condition" she wrote on Twitter.

There are no children among those injured, the press service of the city’s healthcare committee said.

An explosion at a supermarket in St. Petersburg’s Kondratyevsky Avenue was reported at about 18.30 Moscow Time on Wednesday. According to preliminary reports, an unidentified explosive device was detonated in the Gigant-Hall entertainment center on the first floor near self-storage lockers of the Perekrestok supermarket.

