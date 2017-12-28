Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s consumer rights watchdog warns tourists about bird flu outbreaks in Europe

Society & Culture
December 28, 6:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A bird flu outbreak was reported in early December at a duck farm in Biddinghuizen, Felvoland

© Ruslan Shamukov/TASS

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russia’s consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor has warned Russian tourists about risks association with bird flu outbreaks in Europe.

"The Dutch official authorities have reported another outbreak of avian influenza H5N6 in wild waterfowl (ducks, geese, swans, etc.) in two provinces," Rospotrebnadzor said on its website on Thursday. "Rospotrebnadzor asks to reckon with this information while planning trips."

A bird flu outbreak was reported in early December at a duck farm in Biddinghuizen, Felvoland. A total of 16,000 ducks were culled. Transportation of domestic birds, poultry, eggs, droppings and nesting litter has been banned within ten kilometers around the infected farm.

