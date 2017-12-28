Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian military present New Year gifts to Syrian children

Society & Culture
December 28, 2:43 UTC+3 HMEYMIM

Apart from that, according to the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties, as many as 198 Syrians returned to their homes during the day

HMEYMIM /Syria/, December 28. /TASS/. The Russian military have conducted two humanitarian operations for children in Syria’s Aleppo: presented New Year gifts and opened a playground in a park, the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties said on Wednesday.

"The humanitarian operation were conducted in Aleppo: the opening of a playground in the Sahour park and Peace in the New Year with presenting New Year gifts to children at the Ashark school," the center said.

Apart from that, according to the center, as many as 198 Syrians returned to their homes during the day, including 24 people - in the province of Aleppo, 17 - in the province of Homs, and 157 - in the province of Deir ez-Zor. Drinking water was delivered to people living in the settlement of al-Huseiniya in the province of Deir ez-Zor.

The center reported sporadic violations of the ceasefire in the de-escalation zone during the day. Most of ragged fire episodes were reported from areas controlled by illegal armed groups. Talks on joining the ceasefire were continued with armed opposition groups in the provinces of Homs, Aleppo, Damascus and al-Quneitra, the center added.

Show more
Topics
Syrian conflict
