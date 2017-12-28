Russian military help evacuate 21 people from Syria’s Eastern Ghouta

HMEYMIM /Syria/, December 28. /TASS/. Officers of the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria helped evacuate more than 20 people, including four serious patients, from Eastern Ghouta, the center said on Wednesday.

"Following December 26-27 negotiations between the Syrian government and leaders of the Jaysh al-Islam illegal armed group that were mediated by the Russian reconciliation center, the Syrian Arab Red Crescent evacuated 21 people, including four serious patients, deom Eastern Ghouta. They were taken to medical establishments in Damascus," the center reported.

Apart from that, during the day Russian medics offered first aid services to 16 Syrians, including eight children, the center added.

According to earlier reports, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent evacuated four seriously ill people from Damascus’ neighborhood of Eastern Ghouta. The United Nations earlier urged to evacuate from Damascus’ suburb as many as 500 people who are in need of emergency medical aid, including 73 cancer patients.

Eastern Ghouta is part of one of the de-escalation zones established in Syria under the May 4 agreement between the Syrian ceasefire guarantor nations, namely Russia, Iran and Turkey. The Syrian government army command declared ceasefire in this area on June 22 but, according to SANA news agency, illegal armed groups have violated it more than once since then.