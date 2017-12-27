TASS pictures of the year

Kremlin ‘decks the halls’ with New Year Tree adorned by thousands of stunning ornaments

Fireworks marking the 72nd anniversary of the Victory over Nazi Germany in the World War II, Moscow, May 9 © Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

Women compete in a ladies' event at the 2017 Kaliningrad Region Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship, Kaliningrad, October 15 © Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

A birch tree copse near the village of Remsha at sunset, May 3 © Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

Assembling Geely Atlas NL3 cars at a new BelGee plant near the city of Barysaw, Belarus, November 23 © Viktor Drachev/TASS

An aerial image of the interchange at the crossing of MKAD Moscow Ring Road and Kashirskoye Shosse Street on the southern outskirts of Moscow, October 1 © Stoyan Vassev/TASS

A boat making its way along the ice-covered Moskva River with Lomonosov Moscow State University in the background, February 11 © Albert Garnelis/TASS

A kid looking through a window of Donetsk's orphanage No 1, February 24 © Viktor Drachev/TASS

Rossiya Airlines Boeing 777-300 with a face of the endangered Amur leopard painted on its nose cone arrives at Vladivostok International Airport, March 3 © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

A female brown bear on Lake Kurilskoye, part of the South Kamchatka Sanctuary, August 13 © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

Steller sea lions swim in the Zheleznaya Bay of the Avacha Gulf southward of the Kamchatka Peninsula, July 21 © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

Russia's oldest working surgeon Alla Ilyinichna Levushkina ,89, in an operating room at Ryzan City Hospital No 11, January 31 © Alexander Ryumin/TASS

A girl washes the blackboard at the Kolno village school ahead of International Teachers' Day in Belarus, October 4 © Viktor Drachev/TASS

Inside a new Agile home office of Sberbank on Kutuzovsky Avenue, Moscow, May 12 © Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

A visitor to the Shoji Ueda Museum of Photography looks at Mount Daisen through a window, Japan, October 9 © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

A surfer on the Avachinsky Bay coast, February 26 © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

Collecting amber along the Baltic coast of the Kaliningrad region, October 31 © Vitaly Nevar/TASS

Shadows cast by Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev during a trilateral meeting in Tehran, Iran, November 1 © Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin Wall on Day of Memory and Sorrow marking the 76th anniversary of the start of the Great Patriotic War, June 22 © Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks at Terra Scientia on the Klyazma River, Russian educational youth forum, August 11 © Sergei Bobylev/TASS

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signs the distinguished visitors' book as he visits the Nevsky Zavod machine-building plant, May 16 © Alexander Astafyev/Russian Government Press Office/TASS

A Soyuz 2.1b rocket booster with a Frigate upper stage block, the Meteor-M 2-1 meteorological satellite and 18 small satellites launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, November 28 © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

A participant of the Grelka Fest 2017 festival at the Sheregesh ski resort, April 8 © Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

Participants in the Flyboard Record international extreme water sports festival in the Black Sea, Sochi, May 21 © Artur Lebedev/TASS

Zenit St Petersburg players toss Nicolas Lombaerts as he is leaving the club after a 2016/2017 Russian Football Premier League Round 29 football match between Zenit St Petersburg and FC Krasnodar at Petrovsky Stadium, St Petersburg, May 17 © Peter Kovalev/TASS

HC Dynamo Moscow's Denis Kokarev and HC Traktor Chelyabinsk's Konstantin Klimontov fight for the puck in their 2016/2017 KHL Regular Season ice hockey match at VTB Ice Palace, Moscow, January 23 © Dmitry Serebryakov/TASS

Participants in the 2017 Moscow Marathon, September 24 © Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

Athlete Yegor Nikolayev competes in a javelin throwing event at the 2017 Russian Championships in Athletics, in the town of Zhukovsky, July 28 © Valery Sharifulin/TASS

A 2S5 Giatsint self-propelled gun fires during tactical exercises held by artillery detachments of the Russian Eastern Military District's 5th Army at the Sergeyevsky training ground, March 21 © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

Indian servicemen board Russian Navy's Admiral Nevelskoy large landing ship during Indra 2017, a joint Russian-Indian military exercise, at the Klerk range, October 28 © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

Russian sappers clearing Palmyra's historic and residential parts of mines, Syria, March 19 © Russian Defense Ministry Press Office/TASS

