TASS pictures of the year

Society & Culture
December 27, 19:09 UTC+3

Most stunning photographs of 2017 in this gallery by TASS

Russian sappers clearing Palmyra's historic and residential parts of mines, Syria, March 19
Russian sappers clearing Palmyra's historic and residential parts of mines, Syria, March 19
Russian sappers clearing Palmyra's historic and residential parts of mines, Syria, March 19
© Russian Defense Ministry Press Office/TASS
Indian servicemen board Russian Navy's Admiral Nevelskoy large landing ship during Indra 2017, a joint Russian-Indian military exercise, at the Klerk range, October 28
Indian servicemen board Russian Navy's Admiral Nevelskoy large landing ship during Indra 2017, a joint Russian-Indian military exercise, at the Klerk range, October 28
Indian servicemen board Russian Navy's Admiral Nevelskoy large landing ship during Indra 2017, a joint Russian-Indian military exercise, at the Klerk range, October 28
©  Yuri Smityuk/TASS
A 2S5 Giatsint self-propelled gun fires during tactical exercises held by artillery detachments of the Russian Eastern Military District's 5th Army at the Sergeyevsky training ground, March 21
A 2S5 Giatsint self-propelled gun fires during tactical exercises held by artillery detachments of the Russian Eastern Military District's 5th Army at the Sergeyevsky training ground, March 21
A 2S5 Giatsint self-propelled gun fires during tactical exercises held by artillery detachments of the Russian Eastern Military District's 5th Army at the Sergeyevsky training ground, March 21
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Athlete Yegor Nikolayev competes in a javelin throwing event at the 2017 Russian Championships in Athletics, in the town of Zhukovsky, July 28
Athlete Yegor Nikolayev competes in a javelin throwing event at the 2017 Russian Championships in Athletics, in the town of Zhukovsky, July 28
Athlete Yegor Nikolayev competes in a javelin throwing event at the 2017 Russian Championships in Athletics, in the town of Zhukovsky, July 28
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Participants in the 2017 Moscow Marathon, September 24
Participants in the 2017 Moscow Marathon, September 24
Participants in the 2017 Moscow Marathon, September 24
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
HC Dynamo Moscow's Denis Kokarev and HC Traktor Chelyabinsk's Konstantin Klimontov fight for the puck in their 2016/2017 KHL Regular Season ice hockey match at VTB Ice Palace, Moscow, January 23
HC Dynamo Moscow's Denis Kokarev and HC Traktor Chelyabinsk's Konstantin Klimontov fight for the puck in their 2016/2017 KHL Regular Season ice hockey match at VTB Ice Palace, Moscow, January 23
HC Dynamo Moscow's Denis Kokarev and HC Traktor Chelyabinsk's Konstantin Klimontov fight for the puck in their 2016/2017 KHL Regular Season ice hockey match at VTB Ice Palace, Moscow, January 23
© Dmitry Serebryakov/TASS
Zenit St Petersburg players toss Nicolas Lombaerts as he is leaving the club after a 2016/2017 Russian Football Premier League Round 29 football match between Zenit St Petersburg and FC Krasnodar at Petrovsky Stadium, St Petersburg, May 17
Zenit St Petersburg players toss Nicolas Lombaerts as he is leaving the club after a 2016/2017 Russian Football Premier League Round 29 football match between Zenit St Petersburg and FC Krasnodar at Petrovsky Stadium, St Petersburg, May 17
Zenit St Petersburg players toss Nicolas Lombaerts as he is leaving the club after a 2016/2017 Russian Football Premier League Round 29 football match between Zenit St Petersburg and FC Krasnodar at Petrovsky Stadium, St Petersburg, May 17
© Peter Kovalev/TASS
Participants in the Flyboard Record international extreme water sports festival in the Black Sea, Sochi, May 21
Participants in the Flyboard Record international extreme water sports festival in the Black Sea, Sochi, May 21
Participants in the Flyboard Record international extreme water sports festival in the Black Sea, Sochi, May 21
© Artur Lebedev/TASS
A participant of the Grelka Fest 2017 festival at the Sheregesh ski resort, April 8
A participant of the Grelka Fest 2017 festival at the Sheregesh ski resort, April 8
A participant of the Grelka Fest 2017 festival at the Sheregesh ski resort, April 8
© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS
A Soyuz 2.1b rocket booster with a Frigate upper stage block, the Meteor-M 2-1 meteorological satellite and 18 small satellites launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, November 28
A Soyuz 2.1b rocket booster with a Frigate upper stage block, the Meteor-M 2-1 meteorological satellite and 18 small satellites launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, November 28
A Soyuz 2.1b rocket booster with a Frigate upper stage block, the Meteor-M 2-1 meteorological satellite and 18 small satellites launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, November 28
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signs the distinguished visitors' book as he visits the Nevsky Zavod machine-building plant, May 16
Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signs the distinguished visitors' book as he visits the Nevsky Zavod machine-building plant, May 16
Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signs the distinguished visitors' book as he visits the Nevsky Zavod machine-building plant, May 16
© Alexander Astafyev/Russian Government Press Office/TASS
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks at Terra Scientia on the Klyazma River, Russian educational youth forum, August 11
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks at Terra Scientia on the Klyazma River, Russian educational youth forum, August 11
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks at Terra Scientia on the Klyazma River, Russian educational youth forum, August 11
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin Wall on Day of Memory and Sorrow marking the 76th anniversary of the start of the Great Patriotic War, June 22
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin Wall on Day of Memory and Sorrow marking the 76th anniversary of the start of the Great Patriotic War, June 22
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin Wall on Day of Memory and Sorrow marking the 76th anniversary of the start of the Great Patriotic War, June 22
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Shadows cast by Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev during a trilateral meeting in Tehran, Iran, November 1
Shadows cast by Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev during a trilateral meeting in Tehran, Iran, November 1
Shadows cast by Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev during a trilateral meeting in Tehran, Iran, November 1
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Collecting amber along the Baltic coast of the Kaliningrad region, October 31
Collecting amber along the Baltic coast of the Kaliningrad region, October 31
Collecting amber along the Baltic coast of the Kaliningrad region, October 31
©  Vitaly Nevar/TASS
A surfer on the Avachinsky Bay coast, February 26
A surfer on the Avachinsky Bay coast, February 26
A surfer on the Avachinsky Bay coast, February 26
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
A visitor to the Shoji Ueda Museum of Photography looks at Mount Daisen through a window, Japan, October 9
A visitor to the Shoji Ueda Museum of Photography looks at Mount Daisen through a window, Japan, October 9
A visitor to the Shoji Ueda Museum of Photography looks at Mount Daisen through a window, Japan, October 9
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Inside a new Agile home office of Sberbank on Kutuzovsky Avenue, Moscow, May 12
Inside a new Agile home office of Sberbank on Kutuzovsky Avenue, Moscow, May 12
Inside a new Agile home office of Sberbank on Kutuzovsky Avenue, Moscow, May 12
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
A girl washes the blackboard at the Kolno village school ahead of International Teachers' Day in Belarus, October 4
A girl washes the blackboard at the Kolno village school ahead of International Teachers' Day in Belarus, October 4
A girl washes the blackboard at the Kolno village school ahead of International Teachers' Day in Belarus, October 4
© Viktor Drachev/TASS
Russia's oldest working surgeon Alla Ilyinichna Levushkina ,89, in an operating room at Ryzan City Hospital No 11, January 31
Russia's oldest working surgeon Alla Ilyinichna Levushkina ,89, in an operating room at Ryzan City Hospital No 11, January 31
Russia's oldest working surgeon Alla Ilyinichna Levushkina ,89, in an operating room at Ryzan City Hospital No 11, January 31
© Alexander Ryumin/TASS
Steller sea lions swim in the Zheleznaya Bay of the Avacha Gulf southward of the Kamchatka Peninsula, July 21
Steller sea lions swim in the Zheleznaya Bay of the Avacha Gulf southward of the Kamchatka Peninsula, July 21
Steller sea lions swim in the Zheleznaya Bay of the Avacha Gulf southward of the Kamchatka Peninsula, July 21
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
A female brown bear on Lake Kurilskoye, part of the South Kamchatka Sanctuary, August 13
A female brown bear on Lake Kurilskoye, part of the South Kamchatka Sanctuary, August 13
A female brown bear on Lake Kurilskoye, part of the South Kamchatka Sanctuary, August 13
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Rossiya Airlines Boeing 777-300 with a face of the endangered Amur leopard painted on its nose cone arrives at Vladivostok International Airport, March 3
Rossiya Airlines Boeing 777-300 with a face of the endangered Amur leopard painted on its nose cone arrives at Vladivostok International Airport, March 3
Rossiya Airlines Boeing 777-300 with a face of the endangered Amur leopard painted on its nose cone arrives at Vladivostok International Airport, March 3
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
A kid looking through a window of Donetsk's orphanage No 1, February 24
A kid looking through a window of Donetsk's orphanage No 1, February 24
A kid looking through a window of Donetsk's orphanage No 1, February 24
© Viktor Drachev/TASS
A boat making its way along the ice-covered Moskva River with Lomonosov Moscow State University in the background, February 11
A boat making its way along the ice-covered Moskva River with Lomonosov Moscow State University in the background, February 11
A boat making its way along the ice-covered Moskva River with Lomonosov Moscow State University in the background, February 11
© Albert Garnelis/TASS
An aerial image of the interchange at the crossing of MKAD Moscow Ring Road and Kashirskoye Shosse Street on the southern outskirts of Moscow, October 1
An aerial image of the interchange at the crossing of MKAD Moscow Ring Road and Kashirskoye Shosse Street on the southern outskirts of Moscow, October 1
An aerial image of the interchange at the crossing of MKAD Moscow Ring Road and Kashirskoye Shosse Street on the southern outskirts of Moscow, October 1
© Stoyan Vassev/TASS
Assembling Geely Atlas NL3 cars at a new BelGee plant near the city of Barysaw, Belarus, November 23
Assembling Geely Atlas NL3 cars at a new BelGee plant near the city of Barysaw, Belarus, November 23
Assembling Geely Atlas NL3 cars at a new BelGee plant near the city of Barysaw, Belarus, November 23
© Viktor Drachev/TASS
A birch tree copse near the village of Remsha at sunset, May 3
A birch tree copse near the village of Remsha at sunset, May 3
A birch tree copse near the village of Remsha at sunset, May 3
© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS
Women compete in a ladies' event at the 2017 Kaliningrad Region Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship, Kaliningrad, October 15
Women compete in a ladies' event at the 2017 Kaliningrad Region Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship, Kaliningrad, October 15
Women compete in a ladies' event at the 2017 Kaliningrad Region Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship, Kaliningrad, October 15
© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS
Fireworks marking the 72nd anniversary of the Victory over Nazi Germany in the World War II, Moscow, May 9
Fireworks marking the 72nd anniversary of the Victory over Nazi Germany in the World War II, Moscow, May 9
Fireworks marking the 72nd anniversary of the Victory over Nazi Germany in the World War II, Moscow, May 9
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
Remarkable events and vibrant images of ordinary life - through the eyes of TASS photographers. Most stunning photographs of 2017 in this gallery by TASS

