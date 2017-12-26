Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Bolshoi to keep controversial Nureyev ballet in its repertoire after next summer’s runs

Society & Culture
December 26, 20:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The ballet premiered on December 9

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

Read also

Controversial Nureyev ballet gets ovation during first night at Bolshoi

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The Bolshoi will keep the Nureyev ballet in its repertoire after three runs scheduled for June 2018, the theater’s Director General, Vladimir Urin told TASS on Tuesday.

"I’ve already made an announcement that we’ll be touring China and [South] Korea next May and that’s why Nureyev will have three runs in June," he said. "After that the ballet will stay in our repertoire."

The ballet premiered on December 9, 2017. Its creators are composer Ilya Demutsky, choreographer Yuri Possokhov, and producer, theater designer and libretto author Kirill Serebrennikov, who is currently under house arrest on embezzlement charges.

Реклама