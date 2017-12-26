FSB to take part in creating TV shows about Russian military counterintelligence service

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. A series of TV shows about Russia’s military counterintelligence service may be created in 2018, the press service of the Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement following a meeting of the FSB Public Board, dedicated to the centennial anniversary of the country’s security agencies.

According to the press service, participants in the meeting discussed the FSB’s cooperation with Russia’s federal TV channels in the work on documentaries about the military counterintelligence service’s activities. The press service pointed out that the publication of books on the history of security agencies was important for society because it made it possible to present objective information to a wide readership. The FSB Public Board’s working group on information policy will now consider the possibility of creating a series of TV shows in 2018, which would be dedicated to the anniversaries of the military counterintelligence service and border agencies.

FSB Public Board Chairman Vasily Titov said that "undoubtedly, we should pay more attention to countering attempts to distort history, particularly that of the special services, as well as to diminish their role in ensuring national security."

"Their century-long history includes many heroic pages, with some of them written in the blood of their officers, who fulfilled their duties until the very end, both in times of war and peace," he noted.

Participants in the meeting summarized their activities in 2017 and outlined plans for the future. "In 2018, the Public Board plans to pay special attention to cooperation between civil society institutions and state agencies in order to work out measures to prevent Russian citizens from joining illegal armed groups through social networks, as well as to strength the FSB’s authority," the statement adds. Apart from that, steps will be taken to provide aid to orphanages patronized by the security agencies and to support retired military servicemen and their families.