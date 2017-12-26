Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

FSB to take part in creating TV shows about Russian military counterintelligence service

Society & Culture
December 26, 20:07 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The counterintelligence service's century-long history includes many heroic pages, the press service noted

Share
1 pages in this article
Spy gear

Spy gear

© TASS archive

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. A series of TV shows about Russia’s military counterintelligence service may be created in 2018, the press service of the Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement following a meeting of the FSB Public Board, dedicated to the centennial anniversary of the country’s security agencies.

According to the press service, participants in the meeting discussed the FSB’s cooperation with Russia’s federal TV channels in the work on documentaries about the military counterintelligence service’s activities. The press service pointed out that the publication of books on the history of security agencies was important for society because it made it possible to present objective information to a wide readership. The FSB Public Board’s working group on information policy will now consider the possibility of creating a series of TV shows in 2018, which would be dedicated to the anniversaries of the military counterintelligence service and border agencies.

Read also

Legendary Soviet spymaster passes away at 91

FSB Public Board Chairman Vasily Titov said that "undoubtedly, we should pay more attention to countering attempts to distort history, particularly that of the special services, as well as to diminish their role in ensuring national security."

"Their century-long history includes many heroic pages, with some of them written in the blood of their officers, who fulfilled their duties until the very end, both in times of war and peace," he noted.

Participants in the meeting summarized their activities in 2017 and outlined plans for the future. "In 2018, the Public Board plans to pay special attention to cooperation between civil society institutions and state agencies in order to work out measures to prevent Russian citizens from joining illegal armed groups through social networks, as well as to strength the FSB’s authority," the statement adds. Apart from that, steps will be taken to provide aid to orphanages patronized by the security agencies and to support retired military servicemen and their families.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
8
Bus plunges into Moscow pedestrian underpass
11
Christmas celebrations around the world
15
This week in photos: Chinese circus, protests in Ukraine and New Year lights in Moscow
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia tests perspective armament for Topol ICBM
2
Russia to start tests of latest seaborne air defense missile/gun system in 2018
3
Russian security chief says economic development key to Afghanistan overcoming woes
4
Topol, Yars ballistic missile launchers on combat patrol in 6 Russian regions
5
Advanced frigate Admiral Gorshkov to join Russian Navy in 2018
6
Russia to start sea trials of 2nd Admiral Gorshkov-class multirole frigate next summer
7
Press review: OSCE, EU to skip Crimea in 2018 vote and Russian ‘Google Earth Pro’ coming
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама