Famed Russian traveler Konyukhov receives Order of Honor from Putin

Society & Culture
December 26, 17:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded the Order of Honor to renowned traveler Fyodor Konyukhov

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded the Order of Honor to renowned traveler Fyodor Konyukhov. A decree was posted on the official portal of legal information on Tuesday.

Konyukhov received a high award "in recognition of his services in exploring people’s possibilities in extreme conditions, for selflessness and determination shown in achieving new world records in solo trips," the decree said.

Konyukhov, 66, is an artist by profession who was ordained as a Russian Orthodox priest in December 2010 has a great many spectacular exploits to his credit. The list includes two ascents to Mount Everest and ascents to the highest peaks of all other continents, a voyage across the Atlantic in a single-row boat for 46 days, the crossing of an 800-km distance in Greenland within 16 days, several solo circumnavigation tours, a single-handed non-stop tour around Antarctica, and a solo rowing voyage across the Pacific in 159 days.

The Order of Honor is a state order of the Russian Federation established to recognize high achievements in government, economic, scientific, public, sport and charitable activities.

