Russian internet pioneer passes away in Moscow

Society & Culture
December 26, 13:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Valery Bardin died of cancer, according to his wife

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. A Russian IT trailblazer, developer of many advanced computer technologies and one of the inventors of the Russian Internet Valery Bardin has passed away in Moscow, his wife told TASS on Tuesday.

According to her, he died of cancer.

Born on January 6, 1954, Bardin graduated from the Moscow Engineering Physics Institute (MEPhI) and worked as a programmer at the Kurchatov Institute of Atomic Energy (now known as the National Research Center - Kurchatov Institute). That was where a computer network had been created in the late 1980s with Bardin’s active participation, which was soon connected to the World Wide Web.

The internet pioneer later took part in a large number of projects related to computer networks and IT, including the DEMOS Soviet operating system, and the first Russian internet providers Demos and Relcom, the first online media outlet dubbed the National News Service, the National Digital Library and the Integrum analytical database.

In the final years of his life, Bardin was actively cooperating with TASS. He assisted in creating a unique system aimed at identifying text topics based on artificial intelligence technology, which was launched at the agency in 2017.

Bardin received the Soviet Council of Ministers’ award in 1988 and was awarded the National Intel Internet prize in the Lifework category in 2000.

