Moldova’s president invites Patriarch Kirill I to make pastoral visit

CHISINAU, December 25. /TASS/. Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Kirill I has accepted the invitation from President Igor Dodon of Moldova to make a pastoral visit to the republic next year. Dodon said revealed the news on Monday after a meeting with Kirill I.

"The Patriarch accepted my invitation to make a pastoral visit to Moldova and to take part in the World Congress of Families, due to convene in Chisinau in September 2018," Dodon wrote in Facebook. "As part of the visit, Kirill I is also expected to go to the regions like Gagauzia and Transdniestria."

Dodon said Kirill I and he had discussed the importance of protecting and consolidating the traditional family values in the Orthodox Christian countries.

"This is particularly important today, as Christian values are undergoing an amassed devaluation," he said.

"I stressed Moldova’s role of a stronghold of the Orthodox Christian world and an advance guard in struggle for Christian values," Dodon indicated. "The Orthodox Church is a most authoritative institute of Moldovan society today."

Moldovan President is making a working visit to Russia. On Tuesday, he will take part in an informal summit of the CIS leaders. His itinerary also includes talks with the CEO of the natural gas giant Gazprom, Alexei Miller and CEO of Russia’s largest retail bank, Sberbank, German Gref.