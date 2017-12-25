Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian military deliver over 12 tonnes of food products to Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

Society & Culture
December 25, 22:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian center jointly with Syrian provinces’ administrations continue to plan relief assistance to areas in most serious need for humanitarian aid

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russia’s center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria said on Monday it has delivered more than 12 tonnes of food products to the city of Deir ez-Zor.

"More than 12 tonnes of food were delivered to the city of Deir ez-Zor to be further taken to the towns of al-Husseiniya, Marrat and Hatla," the center said.

The Russian center jointly with Syrian provinces’ administrations continue to plan relief assistance to areas in most serious need for humanitarian aid. "Over the weekend, humanitarian assistance was delivered to the settlements of Ayuba in the province of al-Quneitra and Mazloum in the province of Deir ez-Zor. More than four tonnes of food products were distributed among people living in these settlements. As many as 153 Syrians received medical assistance," the center said.

According to the center, the Syrian government is considering a plan of escorting humanitarian convoys of the United Nations and other international organizations in January-February 2018.

Apart from that, Russian officers jointly with heads of local administrations inspect settlements to assess their readiness for the return of refugees.

During the past day, a total of 467 people returned to their homes in the provinces of Aleppo, Deir ez-Zor and Homs, the center added.

Topics
Syrian conflict
