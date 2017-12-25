Russian Politics & Diplomacy
German senior citizens visit Russia for joint replacement surgery

Society & Culture
December 25, 19:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Stent angioplasty, clinical cardiac electrophysiology, corrective surgery and IVF services are among kinds of medical care sought by foreigners in Russian centers

© Alexander Ryumin/TASS

First bionic eye surgery successfully completed in Russia

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. More and more foreigners are coming to Russia for medical services. The structure for seeking medical help has changed and now it consists of high-tech kinds of treatment, not just dental and eye care, Russian Healthcare Minister Veronika Skvortsova told reporters on Monday.

"Over 60,000 during the first half of 2017 were chalked up. The flow is not merely from the CIS; the geography is rather wide. If it was dental care earlier, now it covers all high-tech kinds of care. That is replacement arthroplasty - German pensioners come to us. Now they receive this assistance from us via German insurers," the minister said.

Stent angioplasty, clinical cardiac electrophysiology, corrective surgery and IVF services are among kinds of medical care sought by foreigners in Russian centers, Skvortsova said.

Реклама