Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

About 45,000 people to provide security during Moscow’s New Year events

Society & Culture
December 25, 17:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

More than 300 events will be held on the 2018 New Year and Christmas holidays in Moscow

Share
1 pages in this article
© Tatiana Belyakova/TASS

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. About 45,000 policemen, members of the Federal National Guard Troops Service and private security companies, as well as rescuers and medics will provide security during the New Year events in Moscow, Head of Moscow’s Department for Culture Alexander Kibovsky said on Monday.

Gallery
13 photo

Holiday spirit: Moscow gears up for New Year

"About 45,000 people will be permanently ready to support the order in our city during the [New Year] holidays. These are policemen, employees of security companies, medical teams, first responders and members of the Federal National Guard Troops Service," Kibovsky said at a TASS press conference.

The security in the city will be provided by about 20,000 policemen, 20,000 servicemen of the Federal National Guard Troops Service, 2,000 vigilante group members, 1,200 first responders and volunteers and more than 1,300 employees of private security companies on 21 park territories, 20 brigades of the Center for Emergency Medical Care, 80 ambulance teams, 600 employees of private security companies at children’s Mayor’s New Year shows, and 600 members of private security companies at 12 district platforms.

More than 300 events will be held on the 2018 New Year and Christmas holidays in Moscow, the main of which is Europe’s largest Christmas festival dubbed "A Travel to Christmas." Last year it gathered 12.2 mln visitors.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
8
Bus plunges into Moscow pedestrian underpass
11
Christmas celebrations around the world
15
This week in photos: Chinese circus, protests in Ukraine and New Year lights in Moscow
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says there's no need for wide use of Russia's armed forces in Syria
2
Russian Navy to receive improved Borei-class strategic submarine in 2026 — source
3
Ukraine celebrates Christmas December 25 nationwide for first time
4
Situation in Afghanistan would be worse without US troops, Putin points out
5
Russia, OPEC to rein in growth of oil price within $70 per barrel in 2018
6
Bus plunges into Moscow pedestrian underpass
7
Russia’s law on NGOs acting as foreign agents may be improved - Putin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама