About 45,000 people to provide security during Moscow’s New Year events

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. About 45,000 policemen, members of the Federal National Guard Troops Service and private security companies, as well as rescuers and medics will provide security during the New Year events in Moscow, Head of Moscow’s Department for Culture Alexander Kibovsky said on Monday.

"About 45,000 people will be permanently ready to support the order in our city during the [New Year] holidays. These are policemen, employees of security companies, medical teams, first responders and members of the Federal National Guard Troops Service," Kibovsky said at a TASS press conference.

The security in the city will be provided by about 20,000 policemen, 20,000 servicemen of the Federal National Guard Troops Service, 2,000 vigilante group members, 1,200 first responders and volunteers and more than 1,300 employees of private security companies on 21 park territories, 20 brigades of the Center for Emergency Medical Care, 80 ambulance teams, 600 employees of private security companies at children’s Mayor’s New Year shows, and 600 members of private security companies at 12 district platforms.

More than 300 events will be held on the 2018 New Year and Christmas holidays in Moscow, the main of which is Europe’s largest Christmas festival dubbed "A Travel to Christmas." Last year it gathered 12.2 mln visitors.