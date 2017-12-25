Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Lady with a cast iron stomach: Surgeons remove rods, nails and chain from woman’s belly

Society & Culture
December 25, 13:12 UTC+3 ULAN-UDE

Doctors in southern Siberia removed more than 152 metal items from the stomach of a 74-year old patient

© Donat Sorokin/TASS

ULAN-UDE, December 25. /TASS/. Doctors in the Buryatia region, in southern Siberia, were utterly astonished, when they had to remove more than 152 metal items from the stomach of a 74-year old patient, a spokesman for a local clinic said on Monday.

"Long nails, bolts, screws, iron rods up to 15 centimeters long and even a silver chain were found in the woman’s stomach," the spokesman said. "Surgeons removed a total of 152 items, which had already started oxidizing."

The medics did not specify how these items had gotten into the woman’s stomach for confidentiality reasons.

"The woman’s life is out of danger," the spokesman affirmed.

