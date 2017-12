MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The Fair Aid charitable foundation founded by Elizaveta Glinka hopes that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit it to talk about helping homeless people, its current President Ksenia Sokolova told TASS.

"We invite you to visit us, Vladimir Vladimirovich," she said. According to Sokolova, the foundation’s employees supported her initiative and asked the president to visit the basement on Pyatnitskaya Street in central Moscow, where the organization provides assistance to the homeless.

"We have preserved all Liza’s [Elizaveta Glinka’s ] projects, and I tried to make some changes to make sure I do not harm anything," Sokolova noted.

She recalled that "recently [head of the Moscow Helsinki Group] Lyudmila Alexeyeva, a member of our trustee board, asked the president to take our foundation under his personal control." "Mikhail Alexandrovich Fedotov, head of our trustee board, said in an interview that the president had reacted positively," Sokolova said.

Elizaveta Glinka, known as Dr. Liza (1962-2016), was an emergency physician and palliative medicine specialist, the first winner of Russia’s State Prize for human rights activities. She was a member of the Presidential Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights. She founded the first hospice in Kiev, oversaw hospice work in Russia, Serbia and Armenia, founded and led the Fair Aid international charity organization, treated and fed the homeless, organized the evacuation of sick and wounded children from Ukraine’s Donbass region. She died in a plane crash in Black Sea on December 25, 2016, while accompanying the drugs and medical equipment cargo for a Syrian hospital.

In late May 2017, her foundation officially changed its name to reflect the founder’s name: "Dr. Liza’s Fair Aid.".