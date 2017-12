MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. A memorial service to pay homage to Elizaveta Glinka (Dr. Liza) and all those who lost their lives in the plane crash over the Black Sea a year ago will be held on December 25, the anniversary of the tragedy, Alania Zhurkina, Director of the House of Friends charitable foundation, told TASS.

"A memorial service to pay homage to Dr. Liza and other victims of the disaster will be held in Moscow’s Novodevichy Convent, after which a prayer service will be held at the Novodevichy Cemetery," she said. The church service will be conducted by Metropolitan Yuvenaly of Krutitsy and Kolomna.

According to Zhurkina, whose foundation continues Dr. Liza’s work to provide palliative care and take care of homeless and needy individuals, the meeting will bring together both Elizaveta Glinka’s relatives and colleagues and charges of her Fair Help foundation. "We invited Elizaveta Glinka’s charges from Moscow and other cities. Of course, relatives and colleagues, all those who knew her and admired her kindness and courage will attend the service," she said.

Also on Monday, there will be a concert in memory of Dr. Liza in the concert hall of Moscow’s St. Daniel Monastery.

A Tu-154 plane crashed in the early morning hours of December 25, 2016, shortly after taking off from the Black Sea resort of Sochi. There were 92 people on board the aircraft, including 8 crew members and 84 passengers, none of them survived.

Among those on the fatal flight were also military servicemen and nine reporters from Russia's Channel One, Zvezda and NTV networks. The plane was also carrying more than 60 members of the world-renowned Alexandrov Ensemble, an official choir of the Russian Armed Forces. The ensemble was on its way to celebrate New Year’s Eve with Russia’s Aerospace Forces at the Hmeymim air base in Syria.