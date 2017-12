This week in photos: Putin’s Syria stopover, Merkel's market tour and 'Star Wars' premiere

This week in photos: Putin’s Syria stopover, Merkel's market tour and 'Star Wars' premiere December 15, 18:22

An ice sculpture is on display in the 15th Ice World exhibition at the Karls Erlebnis-Dorf amusement park in Roevershagen, Germany, December 20 © EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Members of the acrobat group from the Xinjiang Acrobatic Troupe perform during a rehearsal for the the 33th edition of the Wereldkerstcircus (World Christmas Circus) in the Carre Theater in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, December 20 © EPA-EFE/Remko de Waal

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin and Slovakia's Petra Vlhova compete during the final run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup parallel slalom in Courchevel, France, December 20 © AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti

Cars from an Amtrak train lay spilled onto Interstate 5 below alongside smashed vehicles in DuPont, USA, December 18, 2017,Wash. The Amtrak train making the first-ever run along a faster new route hurtled off the overpass near Tacoma and spilled some of its cars onto the highway below © AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Under heavy snowfall a woman passes by a tent camp placed by supporters of the Movement of New Forces, the political party led by Mikheil Saakashvili in front of the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, December 18. The streets around Parliament have been the scene of recent protests demanding the resignation of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko © AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

A girl pauses during a Christmas show for children of Romanian military families, in Bucharest, Romania, December 21 © AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

A woman holding a portrait of Stalin places flowers near the monument signifying Joseph Stalin's grave near the Kremlin wall marking the anniversary of Stalin's birth in Moscow's Red Square, Russia, December 21 © AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Newborns dressed in Santa and Christmas tree outfits to mark holiday season sleep at Paolo memorial hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, December 21 © AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe

Orphans interact with a Bengal tiger during a Christmas visit to the Malabon Zoo, Malabon city, Philippines, December 21 © AP Photo/Bullit Marquez

Window cleaners dressed as a dog and bird are greeted by a girl at Tokyo's Yaesu shopping and business district, Japan, December 20 © AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi

German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the opening of a memorial site to honor the victims of the Christmas market terrorist attack on the Breitscheid square at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church one year ago in Berlin, Germany, December 19 © Maurizio Gambarini/dpa via AP

A new Mil Mi-8AMTSh-V multi-purpose helicopter at the Chernigovka air base, Russia, December 20 © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

Meerkats chill under a heating lamp in their enclosure in the Opel zoo in Kronberg, Germany, December 19 © AP Photo/Michael Probst

People walk in the rain in Nikolskaya Street, as the highest recorded December temperature was registered in Russian capital since 1879, Moscow, Russia, December 17 © Valery Sharifulin/TASS

