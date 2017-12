Russian opera star Dmitri Hvorostovsky died following a battle with brain cancer on November 22. He was 55 © Sergei Karpov/TASS

Chester Bennington, the lead singer of rock band Linkin Park, died from an apparent suicide on July 20. He was 41 © Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP

Helmut Kohl, Germany's ex-chancellor and architect of reunification in 1990, died at the age of 87 on June 16 © AP Photo/Thomas Meier

American musician, singer Chris Cornell died on May 18. He committed suicide at the age of 52 © AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Alexei Abrikosov, a Russian-born physicist who won the Nobel Prize in 2003, died on March 29. He was 88 © Nikolai Sitnikov/TASS

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin died at the age of 64 on February 20 © AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Death claimed renowned political figures in 2017, including Germany's ex-chancellor Helmut Kohl and Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin, but also took away Hollywood actors and legendary musicians, such as James Bond star Roger Moore and Russian opera star Dmitri Hvorostovsky. TASS remembers people we lost in 2017