Most 2018 FIFA World Cup fans likely to stay in hostels — expert

SOCHI, November 22. /TASS/. Most fans who will come to Russia to attend matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will most likely stay in budget hotels and hostels, Galina Levchenko, the head of the Tari Tour company, said on Wednesday.

"Hotels prices always increase during major sports events," Levchenko said at the All-Russia Congress of Tour Operators.

Fans from Mexico, Argentina and Germany are leaders in buying tickets for the World Cup matches, she said.

"I can hardly imagine a fan from Mexico who will choose to stay at Park Inn by Radisson Pribaltiyskaya Hotel (in St. Petersburg) for 20,000 rubles ($340) per day," Levchenko said, adding that Russian hostels will gain from the World Cup.

According to her, many foreign tourism companies will suspend selling tours to Russia for the period of the World Cup due to the price hike.

"We are getting many requests from fans. We will probably hire charter trains for them to travel between the host cities," Levchenko said.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 Russian cities, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.