Beringia-2018 dog sled race to cross Kamchatka, Chukotka Regions

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, November 22. /TASS/. The traditional sled dog race Beringia will take place in March 2018 in Russia’s Far-Eastern Kamchatka and Chukotka regions, Alexander Voitov, deputy head of the Kamchatka government, told TASS on Wednesday.

"The race will be inaugurated on March 3 in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. Beringia is set to have its official start on March 10-11 in the village of Milkovo, Kamchatka, and will finish in the village of Markovo, Chukotka," Voitov said. "According to preliminary estimates, the racers will have to cover the distance of 2,150 kilometers in 35 days."

Thus, Beringia will confirm its status of the world’s longest sled dog race.

Beringia took place for the first time in 1990, when eight teams took part in the 250-kilometer race. In 1991, the event set the Guinness world record as the world’s longest sled dog race, with a route of 1,980 kilometers.

Beringia-2017 brought together 19 teams from Kamchatka and Chukotka, which raced for 1,500 kilometers along the frozen tundra. Its prize fund was 8.5 million rubles ($144,000).